The untold history episode 2: Cabeza de Vaca

You can now listen to the second episode of “The Other Story”, the podcast by The Hispanic Council, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense, to get to know great figures of the history of Spain in the United States.

Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca, a native of Jerez, starred in one of the most incredible adventures of the Spanish presence in North America. A castaway from Narváez's expedition, he overcame the misfortunes he faced during an impressive journey through the southeast and south of what is now the United States.