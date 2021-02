The untold history – Episode 5: Menéndez de Avilés

You can now listen to the fifth episode of “The Untold History”, the podcast of The Hispanic Council, in collaboration with the Secretaría General de Política de Defensa. In this new episode we talk about Pedro Menéndez de Avilés.

The life of this Asturian was practically the script of an adventure novel. His legacy in the USA is still alive, as he is the founder of the oldest city in the USA: St. Augustine, Florida.

