The untold history – Episode 6: Juan de Oñate Salazar

You can now listen to the sixth episode of “The Untold History”, the podcast of The Hispanic Council, in collaboration with the Secretaría General de Política de Defensa. In this new episode we talk about Juan de Oñate Salazar.

If we can speak of a New World aristocracy, few people personalize it better than Juan de Oñate Salazar and his descendants. Juan was Gonzalo Salazar’s grandson on his mother´s side, who was Royal Treasury and son of Don Cristóbal de Oñate, one of the founders of the city of Zacatecas (Mexico). Juan was born there, where he also met his future wife, a granddaughter of Hernan Cortés and great granddaughter of Moctezuma, the last Mexica Emperor.

