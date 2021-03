The untold history – Episode 7: Juan Bautista de Anza

You can now listen to the seventh episode of “The Untold History”, the podcast of The Hispanic Council, in collaboration with the Secretaría General de Política de Defensa. In this new episode we talk about Juan Bautista de Anza.

As a child, Juan Bautista de Anza never played at living surrounded by Apache Indians. He experienced the sensation firsthand, anticipating a century and a half before the premiere of ‘The Great Train Robbery‘, considered the first western in the history of cinema. Before Juan Bautista, his father had lived in danger and before his father, his grandfather. The son and grandson of military men, Anza had no choice but to follow a career in arms. It is likely that he never wished for anything else.

