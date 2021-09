The untold history – Season 2 | Episode 1: Alonso Álvarez de Pineda

You can now listen to the first episode of the second season of “The Other Story”, The Hispanic Council’s podcast, produced in collaboration with the General Secretariat for Defense Policy as well as numerous donors, especially our patron Mary Ann Long. In this new episode, we talk about Alonso Álvarez de Pineda.

Mississippi, Rio Grande and Rio Nueces have various common things: the three rivers flow into Texas, they were named by the Spanish explorers with a name that is no longer in use and were also discovered by the main character of this new episode of “The untold history”. This episode narrates the successes and misfortunes of the Spanish explorer, sailor and cartographer who sketched much of the coast of the Gulf of Texas: Alonso Álvarez de Pineda.

You can listen to the first episode of the second season here:

Listen on Ivoox

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcast

Listen on YouTube

Player: