The untold history – Season 2 | Episode 3: Tristán de Luna

You can now listen to the third episode of the second season of “The untold history”, The Hispanic Council’s podcast to get to know great Spanish figures in the History of the United States. In this new episode we talk about Tristán de Luna.

In 1557, the King of Spain had ordered the Viceroy of Mexico to appoint a Governor of Florida and St. Helena, who would also be entrusted with an expedition that ought to establish three settlements in eastern North America; one immediately off the port of Ochuse, on the coast of Florida bordering the Gulf of Mexico; another in the “province of Coosa” (present-day northwest Alabama), and finally, a third on the Atlantic side, in a place called Punta de Santa Elena (present-day Port Royal, in South Carolina).

Tristán de Luna was the chosen one.

